ED seeks EC action against Karnataka Congress MLA on Rs 42 crore funds during 2023 polls

The ED informed the poll panel claiming that the 34-year-old MLA has "failed to disclose his election-related expenditure to the Election Commission and failed to account for the source of the substantial funds expended during the elections."

The agency has sought action against the legislator from the poll panel, saying these alleged actions constitute a "violation" of the Representation of the People Act, including bribery, corrupt practices, and failure to disclose election expenses.

The agency said it recovered handwritten records of cash transactions during the February raids at a total of 14 premises in the two states which indicate disbursements orchestrated by Reddy and his brother-in-law, Rajvardhan Reddy, during the 2023 elections.

It has claimed in its communication to the EC that the personal assistant of Nara Bharath Reddy "admitted" to drafting these documents as per his instructions.

The ED's searches were part of a money laundering case filed against the MLA, an alleged linked person Surya Narayana Reddy and others after taking cognisance of an FIR filed by the Gandhi Nagar police station to probe charges of illegal granite mining and some land deals by allegedly misusing general power of attorney (GPA).