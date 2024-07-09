Elderly man from Karntaka's Haveri dies of suspected Rat Fever

Haveri: A 72-year-old man from Hanagal taluk, Haveri is suspected to have died of Rat Fever at a Mangaluru hospital. The deceased, Umesh, had been in poor health for some days, and had consulted several doctors.
However, when his health took a turn for the worse recently, his family suggested taking him to a hospital in Mangaluru. Umesh did not respond to the treatment, and passed away.
District Health Officer Dr Jayanand, however, said, that, they did not have any definite information to confirm that Umesh died of Rat Fever. “We have reached out to the Mangaluru hospital for more information,” he said.
Dr Jayanand, said said that Umesh had suffered a range of illnesses over the years, and they were seeking information about his medical history from the members of his family. “Department officials are examining all the available information. It does not look like a case of Rat Fever, but we will be able to ascertain the exact reason behind Umesh’s death once we receive relevant information from the Mangaluru hospital,” he added.
Published 09 July 2024, 00:14 IST