Employees use umbrella while working; leaky roof of Karnataka govt office raises concern

Haveri: employees working at the tahsildar’s office in Karnataka's Haveri now have to carry an umbrella even inside the building to protect themselves from the dripping ceiling in the rainy season. The leaking roof has left employees with no option but to work with umbrellas indoors.

The building has been in a state of disrepair for some years now, but no action has been initiated to either repair the building or shift it. The employees have urged the authorities concerned to shift the office to the building that once housed the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP).

One of the employees said the ceiling has been seeping since the start of rainy season.

“We have kept buckets at various places. We are really worried about cracks in the records room, since it can damage files,” one staffer said.

The employee said they had intimated MLA Rudrappa Lamani about the problem. “He had assured us of providing Rs 8 lakh towards repairs. But the funds have not been released,” he rued.

Haveri Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Mahantesh Danammanavar, who inspected the building recently, assured the employees of installing a metal roof over the building.