Employment generation through industries a priority: Sagar Khandre

Twenty-six-year-old Sagar Khandre is one of the youngest parliamentarians in the country. The newcomer is celebrating his win in the Bidar Lok Sabha constituency against a former Union minister. In conversation with DH’s Vittal Shastri, he shares his vision to work for the welfare of women, youth and farmers. Excerpts:
Did you expect to win with a margin of over one lakh votes?
I was confident of victory with a big margin, as I had received a good response from the people during my visits to gram panchayats. People wanted a change and were willing to give the opportunity to a new face this time.
Being relatively new to politics, how do you cope with the challenges?
In politics, willingness to work and solve people’s problems are key. The experience will come with time. It is of no use if one has experience and does not have the willingness to work.
I will stand by the people in difficult situations and will strive for the development of the Bidar Lok Sabha constituency. I got everything with God’s blessing. I will work for the welfare of all sections of society including farmers, youth and women. Efforts will be made to launch projects to increase the area under irrigation.
Migration has been a big challenge, as thousands of people are moving to other cities in search of jobs. How do you plan to address this?
Priority will be given to generating employment through the establishment of industries. I will focus on the development of skills among youth to increase their employability. Development of tourist destinations is also on the cards, particularly the Bidar Fort and the Gurudwara in Bidar. We will also complete the construction of the new Anubhava Mantapa at Basavakalyan. Our economy will improve through the development of these tourist hubs.
Flight service between Bidar and Bengaluru has been suspended. Will you make an effort to resume it?
We will hold discussions with airline companies under the Udan scheme after consultation with the central government. I will also meet the Union railway minister after the formation of the government to start a new train between these two destinations.
Published 08 June 2024, 23:08 IST