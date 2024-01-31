Environment department to assess sustainability of development projects in Karnataka with 'Green Index' toolkit

Bengaluru: The Environment Department on Wednesday launched Green Index, a toolkit, to assess and rank the sustainability of various government programmes, ranging from energy and infrastructure to social forestry.

As per the toolkit released by the department, the programmes will be analysed against 10 sub indicators under six themes. The total score will be divided by the number of sub indicators applicable for each project to arrive at the green index score.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre, who launched the programme, said the toolkit was aimed at encouraging departments to adopt environment-friendly measures while taking up projects. Development works will be given four ranks - Green, Light Green, Orange and Red -- based on their environment compatibility with the department describing it as the first such initiative in the country.

"The projects will get scores based on the mandatory provisions for use of recycled resources, energy efficiency, use of renewable energy, reducing environment and ecological impact, waste management, pollution control measures and steps taken towards sustainable management of resources," he said.