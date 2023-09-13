Even 9 years after approval, this ITI in Koppal has no classrooms

Students double up as sweepers and peons as the post of helper is also vacant. The Group d employee has remained absent without permission for the last five months as he has not received his salary.

The institute also does not have toilets forcing the students to attend nature’s call in the open, said Sharanaubasava, a student.

One locker

The Institute has only one locker to safely keep all its practical equipment. The 10 students keep their practical journals and equipment in this locker. “Students will be forced to pay a penalty if any scientific equipment is lost,” said Yellappa.

The Institute does not even have a library. “We do not get access to study materials or journals,” he said and added that the ITI also lacks benches forcing the students to sit on stools.

“We have been trying to convey our problems with the elected representatives and officials. However, there is no one to listen to our grievances,” said the students.

In-charge Principal Kottresh said the institute management had sent a detailed project report for a new building at an estimated cost of Rs 2.50 crore. “The issue has also been brought to the notice of Minister Tangadagi. We are hopeful that issue will be resolved soon,” he said.