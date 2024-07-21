Former BJP MLC received Rs 3 crore through fake bills for unpaid works, finds Karnataka CID probe

Bengaluru: D S Veeraiah, a former BJP MLC, received Rs 3 crore paid by D Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal Limited (DDUTTL) through fake bills, documents reviewed by DH show.

Veeraiah, who was the DDUTTL chairman between October 2021 and September 2023, allegedly received the money in his personal bank account from the bank accounts of three Bengaluru-based firms.

The DDUTTL generated fake bills totalling Rs 39.42 crore for 668 works that were sanctioned but never carried out. Of this, the firms received Rs 3 crore as payment for 665 works they never did. Another Rs 36.42 crore was paid to unidentified contractors and accessory suppliers for the three remaining works.