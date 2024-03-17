Ex-minister Nagamma Keshavamurthy passes away at 90

Ex-minister Nagamma Keshavamurthy, affectionately known as the Mother Teresa of Davangere, passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday. She was a veteran Congress leader who served as the primary and secondary education as well as industries minister. Representing Davangere and Mayakonda constituencies in the assembly thrice, she left a lasting impact on Karnataka's educational landscape.

During her tenure as minister, she played a pivotal role in making Kannada the mandatory medium of instruction from grade 1st to 4th. Additionally, she was instrumental in establishing government high schools in rural areas, contributing significantly to education accessibility in Karnataka.

Born to M N Raman and Sakamma in Bengaluru, she married C Keshavamurthy, the son of entrepreneur Channagiri Rangappa, in 1951. Inspired by her mother-in-law Radhamma, she devoted herself to social service, founding Vanita Samaja in 1955 and nurturing 52 constituent organizations under it.

She is survived by her son Jayanth, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. The public viewing of her mortal remains will be held at her residence in PJ Extension, Davangere, on March 17, followed by the last rites at Vaikuntadhama.