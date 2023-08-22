Excise duty hike dampens liquor industry’s spirits

Karunakar Hegde, Bengaluru divisional president, Federation of Wine Merchants Association, Karnataka, said that there was at least a 10 to 15% fall in sales in the state. One of the biggest reasons why this was happening was because people are switching to more affordable brands, affecting overall sales and profits. “Sales of higher-end brands of liquor such as scotch and whiskey are suffering as charges per bottle have gone up drastically. So people are going for brands that are in the lower segment. Naturally, the quantum of turnover reduces,” he remarked.