​Exempting forest grab below 3 acres led to scam: Activists to minister

Bengaluru: ​Activists have said that the government’s 2015 order exempting encroachments of forest land below 3 acres from eviction has led to scams and violation of the law and Supreme Court orders as officials are not counting patta land while measuring the extent of forest encroachment.

In an order issued on September 21, 2015, the government put the total forest land under encroachment at 2,04,442.16 acres, of which 36,692.25 acres (18%) were encroached prior to April 27, 1978, and hence, could be legalised.

Additionally, lands encroached by forest dwellers have to be regularised under the Forest Rights Act.

However, the government said several encroachment cases prior to April 27, 1978 were eligible for regularisation, but were missing from the submission made to the Centre in 1996.