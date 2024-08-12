Expert panel to assess safety of all dams in Karnataka: D K Shivakumar

Shivakumar also conceded that danger signs were there at the Tungabhadra reservoir.

“There was danger. I won't deny that. This happened for the first time in 70 years,” Shivakumar said. “In other dams, every gate has two links. Here (at Tungabhadra), there was only one chain that got cut,” he said.

Shivakumar visited the Tungabhadra reservoir on Sunday. “We’ve taken immediate action. In 4-5 days, repairs will be done. We’re doing this on a war footing. We want to help farmers save at least one of their crops,” he said, adding that farmers need not panic. “We can save about 55-60 tmc of water,” he said.

Shivakumar also said that he has held talks with the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel to supply “strong iron” for the purpose of repairs.

On allegations that the government has neglected the Almatti and Tungabhadra dams unlike the KRS, Shivakumar said: “These are political allegations. The Tungabhadra dam is controlled by a board where we're members only. We don’t have the keys. Still, it’s ours and we have a responsibility.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit the Tungabhadra reservoir on Tuesday.