Falling apart: The dire state of public schools in Karnataka

Bengaluru/Kalaburagi: A dilapidated building, a cracked ceiling, dripping rainwater, and two teachers conducting five classes in one classroom — these are the sights one can witness at the Vadera Basapura Tanda Government Lower Primary School in Harapanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district. Even though grants have been sanctioned, a new building has not been constructed yet.

The school in Nichavvanahalli gram panchayat is 38 years old and has just two rooms. Out of one room operates a kitchen, and in the other room, two teachers run classes one to five.

The classroom is in shambles. Crumbling plaster pieces occasionally fall from the ceiling, evoking fear in teachers and students.

This room also serves as the headmaster's room and houses stationery and non-curricular materials. The drinking water purifier has been kept in the Anganwadi building on the same campus due to paucity of space.