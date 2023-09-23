Farmers form human chain in Mandya to protest release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

Farmers in Mandya intensified their protests on Saturday against the State Government's stand to release Cauvery water from KRS and other dams in Cauvery basin to Tamil Nadu to comply with the Supreme Court order.

Bandh called by Cauvery Hitharakshana Samithi in Mandya and Maddur received huge support.

Most shops are closed and commercial activities have almost come to a standstill in both Mandya city and Maddur town. Schools, colleges and cinema theatres are closed. Autos, private and KSRTC buses are not operating. Even the traffic on Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway is affected and alternate routes are provided for commuters.