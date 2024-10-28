Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka farmers have field day with e-SAP's quick solutions to issues cropping up

Farmers also get a message of the recommendation on their phones. Confusing, complicated or new symptoms are escalated to experts through the app itself, to get solutions instantly.
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 02:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 02:34 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us