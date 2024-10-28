Karnataka farmers have field day with e-SAP's quick solutions to issues cropping up

<p>Hubballi: An IT solution for crop health management first designed and developed by University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur (UASR) has offered more than 53,000 services to farmers in two months after the government recently launched it across the state.</p>.<p>Electronic Solution against Agricultural Pests (e-SAP), deployed on a pilot basis by UASR in Kalyana Karnataka region 12 years back, has seen its full-fledged launch by the agriculture department this kharif after R&D, content addition and scaling up.</p>.<p>The app-based mechanism aims at speedily and accurately identifying pests, diseases and nutritional disorders of different crops and recommending authentic solutions. </p>.<p><strong>Details entered</strong></p><p>It is being used by field staff across the state since its launch in August. During field visits, users have to enter a photograph, details of farmers and the problematic part of the plant. The app identifies the problem and suggests solutions based on the package of practices as per integrated pest management and if needed recommends chemicals labelled by Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee (CIBRC) in generic name. The app covers 44 crops.</p>.<p>e-SAP guides the staff visiting fields to accurately identify the problem and suggests cultural (water and waste management, harvesting, plant spacing, etc), physical or chemical solutions in real time.</p>.<p><strong>Message on phones</strong></p><p>Farmers also get a message of the recommendation on their phones. Confusing, complicated or new symptoms are escalated to experts through the app itself, to get solutions instantly.</p>.<p>Earlier, Manjunath Jangannavar, an ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency) scheme staff attached to Raitha Samparka Kendra at Saunshi village in Dharwad district, used to contact higher officials or agriculture scientists for solution problems in the fields. “Now, the app accurately identifies varieties of diseases and suggests solutions after I enter details of the crop and the problem,” he says.</p>.<p>A total of 1,748 field staff - those appointed under ATMA scheme, Krishi Sanjeevini scheme and agriculture officers - have offered services through e-SAP to 36,897 farmers in two months. They had to pass a test and undergo training before getting access to this app. Maximum usage of e-SAP in these two months was in Raichur district with 6,356 services, followed by Belagavi with 4,430 services.</p>.<p><strong>Disease control</strong></p><p>Mudakappa Harkuni, a farmer at Hosalli in Kundgol taluk in Dharwad district, said the disease for his cotton crop could be controlled with the solution offered by e-SAP.</p>.<p>“I used to visit pesticide shops earlier and they used to give some chemical based on what I explained. This time, an e-SAP user gave me correct information and I also got prescription through a message in Kannada on my phone,” he added. Out of 53,555 services, e-SAP in two months gave on-the-spot suggestions using its inbuilt data in 97.62% cases, while 1,273 queries were escalated to experts at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs). More than 900 types of problems were handled in total.</p>.<p><strong>Experts empanelled</strong></p><p>According to UASR entomology professor and e-SAP principal investigator Prabhuraj A, entomologists, plant pathologists, soil scientists, agronomists and KVKs are empanelled for content development and expert support.</p>.<p>“The app works offline in the fields,” he said, adding that 10 more crops would be added to the app soon. </p>.<p>Horticulture and sericulture departments will start using the system in a full-fledged manner shortly.</p>.<p>Agriculture department commissioner Y S Patil said, “As e-SAP offers real-time data of area, extent and intensity of pest attack along with history, it helps take quick decisions regarding management, precautions and planning, reducing unnecessary or excessive use of pesticides.”</p>