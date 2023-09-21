Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Farmers lay siege to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam office

They staged a protest in front of the office for a while and later, entered the office and questioned the engineers.
Last Updated 20 September 2023, 19:37 IST

Follow Us

Condemning the release of River Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, members of Bhoomithayi Horata Samiti staged a protest, by laying a siege to the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam office near KRS dam in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district on Wednesday. 

They staged a protest in front of the office for a while and later, entered the office and questioned the engineers. They took Assistant Executive Engineer Kishore to task, for saying that the Executive Engineer has gone out on some work. Farmer leader K S Nanjundegowda asked, "Are you employees of Karnataka government or Tamil Nadu government?"

They vent their ire against the police personnel, who intervened. "The engineers have been misleading us, by giving different statements. We will not leave until the Executive Engineer comes to the spot and receives the memorandum," they stressed.

The agitators condemned District In-charge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, for saying that water is not released from KRS dam to Tamil Nadu, and it is only the seepage.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had assured that water will not be released from the dam, during the all-party meeting. But, he has not kept his words. Irrigation and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is issuing irresponsible statements on the Cauvery issue," they criticised.

Cauvery Hitarakshana Samiti members continued their protest in Mandya. Meanwhile, Raitha Sangha members staged a protest, demanding that Kannada film actors, television artistes and residents of Bengaluru should join hands in the Cauvery protest, at Koppa of Maddur taluk.

The residents of Bengaluru will also be affected, if there is shortage of water. Hence, they should extend their support to the farmers, they stressed.

Members of various farmers organisations staged a protest against the release of water to Tamil Nadu in Chamarajanagar also.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 September 2023, 19:37 IST)
Tamil NaduKarnatakaCauvery

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT