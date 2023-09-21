Farmers’ team meets Karnataka minister, submits grievances

A farmers’ delegation met District In–Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and submitted their grievances on the meagre compensation for the trees likely to be felled during the laying of the powerline.
The farmers are likely to lose their land for the proposed Udupi – Kasargod 400kV (Quad) D/c line from UPCL.
The line was planned to improve the reliability of power supply and stability in northern Kerala and relieve the congestion between Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the Kerala corridor.
The delegation said the Kerala government had formed a committee to study the loss incurred by farmers by calculating yield from the arecanut and coconut trees for a period of 25 years, and have announced compensation scientifically.
When they argued that the compensation announced by the government is meagre, the minister directed the DC to take a decision by seeking details of the Kerala compensation package.
The officials representing the company also said they will pay compensation if the government issues an order in favour of farmers.
Civil engineers appealed to the minister to enact the Karnataka Professional Civil Engineers Act 2023. Without regulation civil engineering sector is flooded with people having inappropriate qualifications, causing chaos in the industry, huge wastage of materials and unsafe buildings.
The Minister directed officials concerned to take a decision on providing permanent employment for local residents who had given up their lands to the Special Economic Zone (MSEZ).
The evacuees alleged that JBF has failed to provide employment in MSEZ. JBF in 2014 had appointed 74 local residents and had issued appointment letters. Later citing the financial crisis, after the COVID-19 pandemic, a few were removed. With the intervention of the district administration, pending wages were paid.
“Now, the company is planning to hire on a contract basis,” alleged the land losers. DC Mullai Muhilan said he has directed the company to recruit residents who had lost their land on a permanent basis.
Rao said he will arrive in Mangaluru on September 25 and added that a meeting with the company’s management, elected representatives and evacuees will be convened to make a decision.