<p>Bengaluru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday directed deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and tahsildars to complete the fencing of every vacant government land parcel in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>He also warned that revenue officers will be held personally accountable if encroachments recur. At a review meeting, Byre Gowda was informed that nearly 97% of government land within the city limits has already been identified and digitised through the Land Beat app. He directed the officials carry out ground verification using this data and update details on the Dishank platform to facilitate swift eviction drives.</p>.<p>Expressing displeasure over the lack of action against unauthorised layouts on grazing land, officials were asked to submit details of illegal layouts demolished and criminal cases registered so far.</p>.<p>Raising concern over the daily mushrooming of illegal constructions in Bengaluru, the minister pulled up field officials for inaction and made it clear that no leniency should be shown to violators of land-use laws. Directions were also issued to initiate strict action against individuals involved in forging land records and documents.</p>