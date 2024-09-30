FIR against activist Snehamayi Krishna in Karnataka's Nanjangud; complainant alleges life threats made

Nanjangud, Mysuru dist: A woman has lodged a complaint accusing activist Snehamayi Krishna and one Daba Jayakumar of abuse and issuing life threats against her and her mother. An FIR has been registered against him under BNS 2023, on August 21, 2024, at Nanjangud police station.
N M Lavanya, a resident of Basavanna Layout, Nanjangud, is the complainant. The complaint stated that she was married to Jayakumar, a resident of Gokulam, in Mysuru in 2016 and they have a daughter. “My husband Jayakumar passed away in 2020 due to cardiac arrest. As my in-laws harassed me, I was staying with my mother in Nanjangud.
There is a court case over death benefits and over my jewelry. Provoked by my in-laws, Daba Jayakumar, brother of my mother-in-law, along with his friend Snehamayi Krishna dragged us and issued life threats on July 18, 2024, when we were returning after a court hearing. Hence, I need protection. Action should be taken against them”, the complaint stated. Meanwhile, Snehamayi Krishna said that the allegations against him were false. “I was in Mysuru on the said day” he said.
