First Kannada book critiquing RSS released by former woman activist

The first Kannada language critique of the RSS, titled 'Hindu Rashtradege Himseya Hejjegalu', authored by Lathamala was released at the Chitrakala Parishat. Social activist Shivasundar, speaking at the event, said the hegemony of Hindutva looms large in today's polity, resulting in a gradual drift from secularism towards religious identity.

Shivasundar added: "There was a time when all parties, including BJP, used to argue on who is more secular. However, the discussion now revolves around who is more Hindu."

He recalled how even Siddaramaiah said 'Jai Sita Ram' in response to 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans by the BJP, adding that though the ideologies were different, it was concerning that religious slogans were entering the Assembly where only the Constitution should reign supreme.

Speaking about her experiences while writing the book, Lathamala said she was not affiliated with any political party but only articulated her disdain for politics of exclusion.

Retired lecturer Prof K P Suresh called the book "a pioneering first-person account of the Sangh Parivar in Kannada by a woman, who wrote it after being disillusioned with saffron organisations." He praised the book for its academic discipline, intellectual rigour and ideological clarity.

Thinker and veteran social activist G Ramakrishna said the author's unique perspective provides new insights on a well-known topic.

Recalling a statement by RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar that only those born in India can attain salvation after death, he said he refuted this argument humorously in his book, 'The Strange Culture of MS Golwalkar'. The population explosion in India must have been due to widespread awareness among people of the greatness of being born in India, he said.

Writer K Sharifa compared 'Hindu Rashtradedege Himseya Hejjegalu,' with books like 'RSSna Antaranga' by A K Subbaiah, 'RSS Aala Mattu Agala' by Devanur Mahadeva and 'Deshakkagi Naanu RSS Bitte' by Mukund Raj. Writers R Sunandamma and A R Vasavi also spoke on the occasion.