Five die as two cars collide near Madhugiri in Tumakuru district

Madhugiri (Tumakuru district): Three people of a Pavagad family were among five killed in a head-on collision between two cars at Katagondanahalli in the taluk on Sunday evening.

Seven members of Janardhan Reddy family from Yettinahalli village of Pavagad taluk were on their way to Bengaluru when a Madhugiri-bound car rammed their SUV head-on. Reddy (62), his daughter Sindhuja (34) and grandson Vedas Reddy (8) were killed on the spot.

Geetha (29), Yodhakiran (14), Sindhuja's another son Trayas Deva Reddy (14 months) and car driver Anand (30) were admitted to a Madhugiri hospital with grievous injuries.