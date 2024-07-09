Follow state rules on teaching Kannada, CISCE tells schools

Bengaluru: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) told its member schools on Tuesday to follow the state rule on teaching Kannada as either the first or second language.

The diktat came at a meeting of CISCE school heads, providing a shot in the arm for the state government, which recently notified amendments to the Karnataka Education Institutions (Issue of No Objection Certificate and Control) Rules.

The new rules require all private schools following the CBSE and ICSE curricula to teach Kannada as either the first or second language. This is in line with the Kannada Language Learning Act, 2015, which makes teaching Kannada as either first or second language mandatory in all schools.

"Schools are bound to go by the state's policy. So, if the Karnataka government has made Kannada as the first or second language, then CISCE-affiliated schools are bound to follow it," CISCE chief executive and secretary Dr Joseph Emmanuel said at the meeting.