Forensic report establishes man in rape video is Prajwal Revanna: Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday informed the high court that Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, pertaining to the case of rape registered at K R Nagar police station, has confirmed the identity in video and audio of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, the accused in the case.

The court was hearing the anticipatory bail petition filed by Prajwal in this case. After hearing both the sides, Justice M Nagaprasanna reserved his verdict.

The SIT submitted the chargesheet in the case to the court and the special public prosecutor said that contrary to the claims by Prajwal before the trial court that it was a consensual act, the audio confirmed by the FSL projected the victim’s protest, rejection, shout, cry and agony.

“In this case, for the first time, he has been caught on video. He was not as well guarded as he was in the other cases. His voice is recorded. While the accused took a defense that it was a consensual act, the audio projected the victim’s protest, rejection, shout, cry and agony,” the special public prosecutor said.