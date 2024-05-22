Form task force to immediately fill potholes, CM Siddaramaiah directs BBMP

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed the BBMP to set up a special task force to promptly fill potholes as soon as they appear.
The chief minister issued these instructions after the civic body reported identifying 5,500 potholes on ward roads and 557 craters on major roads in the city.
"We will introduce a permanent system in the BBMP for the maintenance of potholes. The aim is to fill them up immediately. A similar system will be implemented in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA),” Siddaramaiah told reporters after going on city rounds to review the BBMP’s monsoon preparedness.
Pointing out that there are 6,057 potholes in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister stated that the BBMP has been given a one-month deadline to fill all of them.
"All these potholes were there during the BJP’s tenure," he said.
When it was pointed out that the Congress has been in power for a year, Siddaramaiah acknowledged that some potholes might have emerged during his tenure as well.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who was also present, mentioned that the task force would include representatives from the traffic police. "Citizens can also raise complaints about potholes in their neighbourhood by posting pictures on the app," he said.
A BBMP official said complaints could be given on the Sahaaya app along with the location of the pothole.
Published 22 May 2024, 16:14 IST