Form task force to immediately fill potholes, CM Siddaramaiah directs BBMP

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed the BBMP to set up a special task force to promptly fill potholes as soon as they appear.

The chief minister issued these instructions after the civic body reported identifying 5,500 potholes on ward roads and 557 craters on major roads in the city.

"We will introduce a permanent system in the BBMP for the maintenance of potholes. The aim is to fill them up immediately. A similar system will be implemented in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA),” Siddaramaiah told reporters after going on city rounds to review the BBMP’s monsoon preparedness.