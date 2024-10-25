Former CM Basavaraj Bommai's son files nomination for Shiggaon Assembly bypoll

<p>Haveri (Karnataka): BJP candidate and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s son Bharath Bommai and Congress leader Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan on Friday filed their nominations for the November 13 Assembly by-election in Shiggaon in this district.</p>.<p>Congress leader Syed Ajjampeer Khadri also submitted his papers. Congress sources said senior party leaders including Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan tried to dissuade Khadri from entering the fray but he remained firm.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, however, ruled out any rebellion in the Congress and said Khadri would withdraw his nomination papers.</p>.Nikhil Kumaraswamy files nomination for Channapatna Assembly bypoll.<p>The Shiggaon seat fell vacant following Basavaraj Bommai’s resignation from the Assembly after his victory in the Lok Sabha election in May this year.</p>.<p>In a show of strength, the opposition BJP took out a massive rally before Bharath filed his papers.</p>.<p>Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Minister Murugesh Nirani and Hubballi Central MLA Mahesh Tenginkai too accompanied the Bommais on an open truck.</p>.<p>Addressing people, Yediyurappa, who is BJP’s parliamentary board member, said his party would win all the three seats in the State, where bypolls would be held.</p>.<p>“Wherever we are visiting, we are getting a rousing welcome. The faith people have reposed in Narendra Modi will be the reason for our victory,” the BJP stalwart said.</p>.<p>He added that the victory was "definite" because the SC/ST and backward communities are supporting the BJP.</p>.<p>Seeking support for Bharath, Basavaraj Bommai said he has "ordered" his son to help and protect every section of the society.</p>.<p>According to him, there is anger against the "misrule" of the Congress government. He asked people to "stand up against the failure" of the state government.</p>.<p>Congress candidate Pathan had lost the 2023 Assembly elections to Bommai.</p>