Four of Bhadravathi family go missing in Karnataka's Bhadra canal

<p>Shivamogga: Four members of a family from Arebilachi camp in Bhadravathi taluk were feared drowned in Bhadra right bank canal on Sunday.</p>.<p>According to police, Neelabai (50), her son Ravikumar (23), daughter Swetha (24) and son-in-law Parashuram (28) have gone missing while washing clothes in the canal near the village.</p>.<p>Swetha, along with her husband, had come to her maternal home to take part in the Marikamba fair. All four went to the canal to wash clothes and utensils. When they did not return even after a long time, the villagers, who noticed clothes and utensils on the banks of the canal, informed police.</p>.2 men bathing in river near Kukke Subrahmanya drown to death.<p>One of them might have slipped into the canal while washing clothes and three others may also have drowned in the rescue attempt, police said. Fire and emergency personnel, along with local divers and police, have begun a search operation, additional SP A G Kariyappa, who’s at the spot, told reporters.</p>