Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Four of Bhadravathi family go missing in Karnataka's Bhadra canal

According to police, Neelabai (50), her son Ravikumar (23), daughter Swetha (24) and son-in-law Parashuram (28) have gone missing while washing clothes in the canal near the village.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 22:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 January 2026, 22:35 IST
KarnatakaBhadra canal

Follow us on :

Follow Us