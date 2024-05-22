Four of family die due to suffocation after inhaling LPG gas

Mysuru: Four of family died from to suffocation after inhaling LPG gas due to a cylinder leak at their house in Yaraganahalli, Mysuru on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Kumarswamy (45) who used to run a laundry shop next to JSS school in Siddarthanagar, his wife Manjula (39) and the couple's children Archana (19) and Swathi (17).

The incident came to light when the neighbours got suspicious as to why the family had not stepped out of the house even after 9 am and smelled the LPG gas upon checking.