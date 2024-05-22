Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Four of family die due to suffocation after inhaling LPG gas

The incident came to light when the neighbours got suspicious as to why the family had not stepped out of the house even after 9 am.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 07:40 IST
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 07:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mysuru: Four of family died from to suffocation after inhaling LPG gas due to a cylinder leak at their house in Yaraganahalli, Mysuru on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Kumarswamy (45) who used to run a laundry shop next to JSS school in Siddarthanagar, his wife Manjula (39) and the couple's children Archana (19) and Swathi (17).

The incident came to light when the neighbours got suspicious as to why the family had not stepped out of the house even after 9 am and smelled the LPG gas upon checking.

The Nazarbad Police said that the incident occurred as the house was small with closed windows and no proper ventilation.

The police along with the FSL team, rushed to the spot and made arrangements to shift the bodies to the mortuary of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute.

The police have registered a case as the Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, visited the spot along with a police inspector from the Nazarbad police station.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 May 2024, 07:40 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMysurulpg gas

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT