Free bus travel for women: Karnataka to spend Rs 4,300 in FY24, Rs 6,000 cr in FY25

Bengaluru: The free bus travel scheme for women will likely cost the state government nearly Rs 4,300 crore in the current fiscal year, over 40 per cent more than the budget estimate of Rs 2,800 crore, a well-placed source in the government said.

In his budget speech, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government had spent Rs 3,000 crore on the scheme, which had benefited over 155 crore women so far.

The Shakti scheme, which allows local women to travel for free in all non-premium government buses within Karnataka, is the only over-utilised of the state government's five guarantees.

Besides Rs 2,800 crore, the government has given the four Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) motor vehicle tax exemptions worth Rs 580 crore. So the outgo for the Shakti scheme has been Rs 3,380 crore. This is expected to cross well over Rs 4,000 crore, the source added.