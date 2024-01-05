Fresh push in Karnataka Congress for more deputy CMs ahead of LS polls

Rajanna said the meeting resolved to seek an audience with the Congress high command.

“We believe that appointing community-wise deputy chief ministers will benefit the Congress. We’ve already conveyed the same to the high command. Ultimately, we’ll abide by whatever they decide,” Rajanna told reporters. It was Rajanna who first publicly pitched the plan to have three more deputies.

Deputy CM Shivakumar chose not to comment. Evidently, Shivakumar is opposed to having additional deputies, aligning with the Congress high command's decision that he would be the sole occupant of the post.

It is said that the leaders also discussed ways to consolidate SC/STs in favour of Congress for the Lok Sabha polls.

“We have discussed organising a convention of the oppressed communities in Chitradurga on January 28. Then, we’re planning an SC/ST convention in Davangere in February or March,” Satish said.

Playing down the dinner meeting, Parameshwara said politics was “naturally” discussed. “We’re politicians,” he said, adding that implementing the Congress’ January 2023 Chitradurga declaration regarding SC/STs was discussed. The declaration includes internal reservation for Dalits.

Satish said the government was undecided on internal reservation. “The previous BJP government had taken a decision. Should we stick to that or make a new decision? This needs to be decided,” he said.

Reacting to the demand for more deputy CMs, JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy said this was Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s plan. “He (Siddaramaiah) is trying to woo some communities by inducting DCMs," Kumaraswamy said.