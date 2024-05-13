FSL team visits Prajwal Revanna's house to gather evidence

The official team, which reached the spot in the morning, searched the place till 4 pm, and reportedly collected many documents in connection with the allegations.

It may be mentioned that the SIT sleuths conducted a spot mahazar, along with the victim, on May 4.

The FSL team also visited MLA H D Revanna's house 'Channambika Nivasa' in Holenarsipur. The team, which came in two vehicles, inspected the place for more than two hours and collected evidence.