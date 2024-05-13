FSL team visits Prajwal Revanna's house to gather evidence

The officials of FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team visited MP Prajwal Revanna's houses in Hassan and Holenarsipur, to gather evidence in connection with the sexual harassment case on Monday.
As the victim had lodged a complaint alleging that she was sexually assaulted at the MP's official residence in Hassan, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had earlier seized the MP's Government's house. On Monday, the FSL team visited the spot and gathered evidences.
The official team, which reached the spot in the morning, searched the place till 4 pm, and reportedly collected many documents in connection with the allegations.
It may be mentioned that the SIT sleuths conducted a spot mahazar, along with the victim, on May 4.
The FSL team also visited MLA H D Revanna's house 'Channambika Nivasa' in Holenarsipur. The team, which came in two vehicles, inspected the place for more than two hours and collected evidence.
Published 13 May 2024, 13:38 IST