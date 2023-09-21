Ganeshotsav at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi concludes peacefully

Actively supporting the Mahamandali to hold Ganeshotsav at the same Maidan, where the national flag hoisting agitation had caused the BJP's rise in the state especially in North Karnataka region in 1990s, is seen as a preparation by the BJP leaders for coming Lok Sabha elections to strengthen its base. BJP leaders who addressed the gathering during the procession also used the occasion to laud Modi's rule and to blame the Congress. The grand procession looked like a show of strength by the BJP and Hindu organisations.

As the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) had given conditional permission for Rani Channamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandali to hold Ganeshotsav at the the Maidan for three days till 12:00 noon on Thursday, the idol was brought outside the Maidan gate at 11:56 am. The procession including folk troupes and DJ music was taken out via Chennamma Circle and Basava Vana, before the idol was immersed at the pond near Indira Glass House after 4:30 pm. No untoward incident took place.

In addition to criticise those who opposed Ganapati idol installation at the Maidan, Yatnal also said "Narendra Modi will be the prime minister against in 2024, and we will install Ganapati idol even at Lahore in Pakistan". He also asked people to call the Maidan as Veera Rani Kittur Chennamma Maidan.