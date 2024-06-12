Gangster who threatened Gadkari raises pro-Pakistan slogans in Karnataka; roughed up

Belagavi: Notorious gangster Jayesh Pujari, who had been brought to the court in connection with the cases pending against him, allegedly raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in the court premises, resulting in people and advocates, assembled there, roughing him up on Wednesday.

Police personnel present there secured Pujari and brought him to the APMC police station.

Pujari, a native of Dakshin Kannada, has been housed at Central Prison, Hindalga here. He had earlier made threatening calls to the office of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and had demanded ransom.

Nagpur police had taken him into their custody for investigations.

He was brought to court here on Wednesday in connection with a pending case when the incident took place.