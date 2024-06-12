Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Gangster who threatened Gadkari raises pro-Pakistan slogans in Karnataka; roughed up

Pujari, a native of Dakshin Kannada, has been housed at Central Prison, Hindalga. He had earlier made threatening calls to the office of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and demanded ransom.
Raju Gavali
Last Updated : 12 June 2024, 07:21 IST
Last Updated : 12 June 2024, 07:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Belagavi: Notorious gangster Jayesh Pujari, who had been brought to the court in connection with the cases pending against him, allegedly raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in the court premises, resulting in people and advocates, assembled there, roughing him up on Wednesday.

Police personnel present there secured Pujari and brought him to the APMC police station.

Pujari, a native of Dakshin Kannada, has been housed at Central Prison, Hindalga here. He had earlier made threatening calls to the office of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and had demanded ransom.

Nagpur police had taken him into their custody for investigations.

He was brought to court here on Wednesday in connection with a pending case when the incident took place.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2024, 07:21 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT