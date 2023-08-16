Gas leak creates panic on NH-4 near Belur Industrial Area in Dharwad

On receiving information, the fire and emergency services personnel and police rushed to the spot to avert any untoward incident.

As a precautionary measure, the residents in the surrounding areas were asked to close the doors and windows of their houses and not to venture out. Even the power supply was disconnected till the gas leakage was plugged in.

Deputy Commissioner Gurudutt Hegde said that over 50 officials of fire and emergency service and police have camped at the spot and have asked people to exercise caution.

To avert any possible disasters, the highway near the High Court has been cordoned off and route diversion has been made for the vehicles heading towards Belagavi and Bengaluru.

Police said that the driver, instead of plying on the National Highway, took a service road to reach the Belur Industrial Area and while passing through an underpass, the lid of the gas tanker hit the roof of the underpass, resulting in gas leakage.

The situation is under control and it may take another three to four hours to resume traffic on the NH, added the police.