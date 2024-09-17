Gauri Lankesh murder case: Karnataka High Court grants bail to four more accused

The court noted that the allegation against the petitioners is about conspiring with the other accused persons and also facilitating the commission of crime by arranging vehicles and arms. “The Hon’ble Supreme Court while dismissing the special leave petitions filed by the state and the de facto complainant has taken note of the fact that the prosecution is still required to examine about 100 charge sheet witnesses and it is in this background, the Hon’ble Supreme Court has refused to interfere with the order passed by this court.