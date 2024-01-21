Geotagging of sandal, rose, teakwood trees to help prevent illegal felling in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre on Saturday directed the geotagging of sandalwood, beete (rosewood) and teakwood trees in three months to prevent illegal felling.
The minister said that the geotagging should be done on all the lands located on the periphery of the forest, patta and government land and the officials should submit a zone-wise list.
The order was issued to the Additional Chief Secretary in the backdrop of recent cases of illegal tree felling in Belur, Nandagondanahalli and Sakleshpur in Hassan district and Idagundi in Uttara Kannada district, the department said.
“The minister has instructed to geotag sandalwood, teak and rosewood trees to prevent deforestation in the name of ginger crop,” a statement from Khandre’s office said.
“Anti-poaching teams have been deployed to prevent the smuggling of valuable timber within the forest, but conservation of valuable trees in the periphery of forests and on government land, estates and patta lands leased by the forest department is a challenge. It will not be possible to cut down trees without obtaining prior permission under the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act,” the statement from the minister’s office said.