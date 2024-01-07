GHB members, forest officials rescue, reunite six wolf pups

Hubbali: The members of Green Hagaribommanahalli (GHB) and Forest Department rescued and reunited six wolf pups at Basarakoda village in Hagaribommanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district on Sunday.

Sandeep, a villager noticed the presence of six pups in a sugarcane field that was being harvested. The farmer had set fire to the residue of the sugarcane.

Later, Sandeep informed the senior Forest Department officials and GHB members Vijay Ittagai, Anand Babu, and Vikas, who along with veterinary doctors rescued the highly dehydrated pups from the field.

The pups are said to be 10-15 days old.

After first aid and hydrating the pups, the officials decided to place them in the same location where they were found. From a distance the officials monitored the pups and fed them water and diluted milk once in every two hours. Late in the evening, the wolf pair returned to the spot and shifted the pups to a safer location.

Speaking to DH, Assistant Conservator of Forest Rajesh Naik said all the precautionary measures were taken to protect the pups.

“Our team of officials along with veterinary doctors were present to monitor the health of the pups. Gladly they were taken back into their pack by the wolves,” he said.