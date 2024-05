Siddapura, Uttara Kannada district: A five-year-old girl from Arendur village of Siddapura taluk died of Kyasanur Forest Disease (monkey fever) on Friday night.

As her health deteriorated, she was admitted to the KMC Hospital in Mangaluru, where she failed to respond to the treatment.

The KFD is slowly spreading to the newer areas of the taluk.