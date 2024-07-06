Girl’s death by suicide: Karnataka High Court refuses to quash case against 2 teachers

It was alleged in the complaint that the teachers had chided the victim for talking to a boy in the school. The girl was insulted and this was informed to a fellow student. The mother of the victim had asked the teachers not to inform other students and paint her child black. On February 7, 2024, the victim being frustrated with these things, consumed rat poison on the school premises and was shifted to Mangaluru for better treatment. The girl died on February 8. The teachers argued that mere disciplining the child and the child consuming poison eventually leading to unfortunate death would not mean that the teachers would become abettors to the said suicide.