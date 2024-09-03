'Give us beedi': Inspired by Darshan, inmates of other Karnataka prisons demand 'VIP facilities'

In the aftermath of the viral photos showing Kannada actor Darshan smoking inside the Bengaluru Central prison, inmates of the Central Prison at Sogane near Shivamogga too demanded the authorities to allow them to smoke beedi and use other tobacco products.

As many as 778 inmates of the prison staged a flash protest on Monday by skipping breakfast and threatening to skip lunch. The authorities tried to pacify them.

According to a Times of India report, similar protests were conducted by the inmates of Hindalga jail of Belagavi as well. More than 500 inmates protested by not having breakfast and demanded same facilities as the actor who is in jail for the murder of S Renukaswamy, a fan of him, who had sent lewd messages to his friend and actor Pavithra Gowda.