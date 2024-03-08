Glad to head university named after Kuvempu: Sharath Ananthamurthy

His main priority is to transform the university into teacher-student centric centre where they can interact with various subjects without any fear.

Sharath had obtained PhD from the University of Iowa, USA. He had served as Physics professor in Bengaluru University till 2017. Later, he moved to University of Hyderabad. His 35 research articles had been carried in national and international research journals. He was honoured with common wealth academic staff fellowship in 2006 for his academic accomplishment.

It may be mentioned here that he is the son of Jnanpith award recipient the late U R Ananthamurthy. The post of vice-chancellor was vacant after B P Veerabhadrappa's term ended on August 1, 2023. Since then, professors S Venkatesh and S V Krishnamurthy served as acting vice-chancellors. The Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot issued an order appointing Sharath as Vice-Chancellor for a period of four years or till he attains the age of 67 whichever is earlier.

The University's Professor S V Krishnamurthy, Registrar A L Manjunath, Registrar (Evaluation) S M Gopinath, Finance Officer G Bangarappa, Professors Gurulingaiah, Satyaprakash MR and others were present.