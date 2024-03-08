Glad to head university named after Kuvempu: Sharath Ananthamurthy

Shivamogga: Physics Professor Sharath Ananthamurthy took charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University on Jnana Sahyadri campus at Shankaraghatta near here, on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said, he is glad that he has been made head of the university named after poet laureate Kuvempu. The poet's ideals and rationality are true guide to him. There must be interactions on the university campus to strengthen academic environment.
His main priority is to transform the university into teacher-student centric centre where they can interact with various subjects without any fear.
Sharath had obtained PhD from the University of Iowa, USA. He had served as Physics professor in Bengaluru University till 2017. Later, he moved to University of Hyderabad. His 35 research articles had been carried in national and international research journals. He was honoured with common wealth academic staff fellowship in 2006 for his academic accomplishment.
It may be mentioned here that he is the son of Jnanpith award recipient the late U R Ananthamurthy. The post of vice-chancellor was vacant after B P Veerabhadrappa's term ended on August 1, 2023. Since then, professors S Venkatesh and S V Krishnamurthy served as acting vice-chancellors. The Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot issued an order appointing Sharath as Vice-Chancellor for a period of four years or till he attains the age of 67 whichever is earlier.
The University's Professor S V Krishnamurthy, Registrar A L Manjunath, Registrar (Evaluation) S M Gopinath, Finance Officer G Bangarappa, Professors Gurulingaiah, Satyaprakash MR and others were present.
