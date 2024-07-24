Got raw deal in budget, no point in attending NITI Aayog meeting, says Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

Meanwhile, when asked about the BJP's opposition to the proposed Greater Bengaluru Governance (GBA) Bill, Shivakumar said, “They are trying to politicise this. I don’t do anything in a hurry, I have only tabled it. Let them debate on it in detail and then take a decision. Bengaluru is growing in an uncontrolled way and it needs good governance.”

The Karnataka government on Tuesday tabled the proposed Bill which aims at establishing a maximum of ten city corporations in order to decentralise municipal administration.