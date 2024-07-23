Government attorneys may be involved in compensation cartel, says Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: In an astonishing revelation, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told the Assembly on Tuesday that government advocates may be colluding with “a big cartel” that seeks sky-high compensation rates for land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement.

Shivakumar, who is also the water resources minister, said this during a discussion on government expenditure on the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd (KBJNL) and the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd (CNNL).

“I’m a little panicked,” Shivakumar said, before explaining the “major problem” he said he is facing in his department.