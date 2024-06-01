Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Government medical officer relieved from service after sexual harassment complaint

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Dr K Vidya Kumari has issued an order relieving Dr Robert Rebello who was serving as an administrative medical officer at taluk hospital in Kundapur, directing him to report at the Office of the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Bengaluru, with immediate effect.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 06:08 IST
Last Updated : 01 June 2024, 06:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Udupi: A government medical officer at the Kundapur taluk government hospital has been relieved from the service following an FIR registered against him in connection with a complaint of mental, sexual harassment and misconduct and also a series of complaints from general public.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr K Vidya Kumari has issued an order relieving Dr Robert Rebello who was serving as an administrative medical officer at taluk hospital in Kundapur.

He has been directed to report at the Office of the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Bengaluru, with immediate effect.

A woman medical officer has filed a criminal case accusing Rebello of mentally and sexually harassing her and an FIR was also registered in this regard.

The DC in her order stated that Rebello has been relieved from the service to ensure that he does not interfere in the investigation and to prevent him from destroying any evidence.

Even the general public also had complained against Rebello, following which a committee led by DHO had conducted a joint inspection and had submitted a report to the DC.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 June 2024, 06:08 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaUdupiKarnataka'

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT