Karnataka government notifies amendments to excise rules

Bengaluru: The Excise Department has notified the amendments to the Karnataka Excise (General Conditions of Licences) Rules, 1967.
The Karnataka Excise (General Conditions of Licences) (Amendment) Rules, 2024, notified on August 16, has reduced the minimum requirement for the operation of microbreweries from 10,000 sqft to 6,500 sqft and allowed for three additional dispensing counters within the premises.
It has also increased the minimum distance from state and national highways or from the service lane running along the highways for liquor outlets from 220 metres from the middle to 500 metres from the outer edge. The amendment also allows the minimum distance for liquor outlets in areas with a population of 20,000 or less to be 220 metres. Hotels and lodges in gram panchayats and local bodies with a population of 3,000 or above will not be subjected to these amendments as well. The population measures are as per the 2011 census.
The restrictions pertaining to state or national highways will not apply to liquor premises situated within city municipal and gram panchayat limits. They have also removed restrictions on feasts, dance, and entertainment programs for liquor outlets.
The amendment also states that legal heirs of the liquor licence must report the death to the deputy commissioner of excise within 40 days of the date of death or else could face termination of the licence.
Published 20 August 2024, 23:22 IST