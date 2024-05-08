Karnataka govt prepares for orders blitz after election code is relaxed

The Siddaramaiah administration is preparing for a barrage of government orders to give effect to the 2024-25 Budget announcements as soon as the election code of conduct is relaxed.
Till then, citizens have to wait for the government to return to full normalcy. However, day-to-day functioning, including service delivery, will not be impacted.
The Lok Sabha code of conduct kicked in from March 16. There is also a code of conduct in place for the upcoming teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies elections on June 3, whose results will be out on June 6. “We have asked for all the government orders to be kept prepared. We’re trying to see that all orders are issued before June 15,” additional chief secretary (finance) L K Atheeq told DH. He is also Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s additional chief secretary.
It is estimated that 337 government orders are needed to implement promises made by Siddaramaiah in his 2024-25 Budget. “Relaxation of the model code of conduct will be done by the Election Commission based on our request, which will be on a case-to-case basis,” Atheeq said, adding that the poll panel’s nod will be necessary for the CM or any minister to chair official meetings.
“Any new announcement, issuing new orders, calling fresh tenders, awarding new contracts, entrusting new work orders and sanctioning fresh projects will be hit because of the model code of conduct,” Atheeq said. Senior officers like chief secretary Rajneesh Goel and Atheeq will start reviewing the drought situation, flood preparedness in Bengaluru and agriculture activities. “We will keep the CM informed,” Atheeq said.
According to Atheeq, many government employees who were on poll duty will report back to their jobs, which will help bring the administrative machinery on track.
“But most mid-level IAS officers from the Karnataka cadre have been deployed on election duty across India. So, things will still be sub-optimal,” he said, adding that some 50-60 IAS officers from the state have poll duty across the country.