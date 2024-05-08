Karnataka govt prepares for orders blitz after election code is relaxed

The Lok Sabha code of conduct kicked in from March 16. There is also a code of conduct in place for the upcoming teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies elections on June 3, whose results will be out on June 6. “We have asked for all the government orders to be kept prepared. We’re trying to see that all orders are issued before June 15,” additional chief secretary (finance) L K Atheeq told DH. He is also Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s additional chief secretary.