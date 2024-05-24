Home
Government tapping every leader's phone: BJP; CM Siddaramaiah refutes charge

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah outrightly rejected the BJP’s claims and reiterated that his government would not resort to such cheap tricks.
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 21:40 IST
BJP general secretary P Rajeev on Thursday alleged that the Congress government is tapping phones of not only opposition members, but also the ruling party members to keep an eye on everyone’s movements.

Rajeev told reporters that his former colleagues in the police department had confirmed this to him. “After the instances of a section of ruling party members airing their grievances became public, the Congress government has resorted to tap every leader’s phones in the state,” he charged.

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah outrightly rejected the BJP’s claims and reiterated that his government would not resort to such cheap tricks. 

Published 23 May 2024, 21:40 IST
