Govt to re-introduce Yoga in schools in Karnataka: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "The benefits of Yoga are scientifically proven. There is no connection between Yoga and religion. It is beyond all religions and there are no boundaries for it and every one can do it. Yoga practice helps one to maintain physical and mental health, and for spiritual evolution. People with a strong healthy body and mind are an asset to build a healthy society and make a nation strong and world power. It helps for overall development of a person, and to make best use of one's potential to lead a fulfilled life and to contribute well for the family and society. As one wakes up early to perform Yoga, it helps one stay active and energetic. One needs discipline and will power to make up their mind to practice yoga. There is no age limit to practice Yoga," he said.

He added that they have taken measures for integration of Allopathy and Ayush in the Health department. Yoga is taught in the health department's health and wellness centers.

Yoga and Ayurveda are necessary to prevent one from getting health issues and Allopathy to treat after one gets health issues. As a prelude to International Yoga day, while they held ten day 'Yogotsava', they taught Yoga to six lakh people including Anganwadi teachers, students at Social welfare and residential schools of Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS), NSS and Scouts and Guides cadets and others, he said.

Dinesh Gundu Rao said that this Conference was a good opportunity to create awareness on benefits of Yoga and through light and research to be done on Yoga.

Chairperson of the Conference, Dr S P Yoganna said the conference is organised to highlight research outputs and throw light on Yoga as Science, to align mind, body and soul for good physical, mental health and happiness and spiritual evolution, he said.

Yoga expert and founder of Bharathi Yogadhama K L Shankaranarayana Jois was honored on the occasion. 'Mysuru Yoga Parampare'-a book authored by N Anantha was released. Conference honorary Presidents H V Rajeev, A S Chandrashekar, General Secretary B P Murthy, Chairperson of Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama Mukthidanandaji Maharaj, Baby Mutt seer Trinethra Mahanthesha Shivayogi Swamy, President of Yoga Federation of Mysuru, D Srihari and others were present. MLA K Harish Gowda, MLCs D Thimmaiah, C N Manjegowda also participated.