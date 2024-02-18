Govt to withdraw ‘poor quality’ khichdi mix sent to anganwadis

Facing backlash from anganwadi workers and parents over the supply of ready-to-cook ‘khichdi’ mix, which had a foul smell due to rancid oil, to kids enrolled there, the department of women & child development (WCD) has issued orders to revert to the old system of supplying raw materials to prepare food at anganwadis in the state.
WCD officials said they had supplied pre-mixed kichadi packets to anganwadis to provide “uniform nutritious food” to kids in the age group of 0-6 years, pregnant women and lactating mothers.
However, the government had to stop the supply after anganwadi workers, parents and Bala Vikas Samithi members in a few taluks opposed the distribution of pre-mixed khichdi as it had an adverse impact on the health of children. Children at several anganwadis complained of vomiting and diarrhea.
The Supreme Court and High Court of Karnataka had instructed the union government and state governments to ensure that anganwadi kids are supplied with nutritious food.
In response, the union government under its supplementary nutrition programme asked the state governments to opt for food which has grains and lentils - such as pongal, khichdi and rajma rice based on regional preference, under Poshan 2.0 programme. The Karnataka government chose to supply ready-to-cook ‘khichdi’ mix.
As per Poshan 2.0 of the central government, each kid should be provided with a food supplement of 500 calories of energy and 12-15 grams of protein per day.
“The food kits supplied last month had a bad odour. Parents have written letters to officials concerned, asking to withdraw the ready-to-cook khichadi after their kids started showing health issues,” said Fathima, an anganwadi worker in Vijayanagara district.
She complained that earlier there was an irregular supply of groceries and other materials needed to prepare hot mid-day meals for the kids.
An NGO worker monitoring the supply of food grains to anganwadi workers in Uttara Kannada district said that three of the four anganwadi centres complained of poor quality of the ready-to-cook ‘khichdi’ mix.
Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers’ Association secretary M Jayamma said they were receiving complaints from across the state on the quality of the ready-to-cook ‘khichdi’ mix.
WCD secretary Prakash G C said the change in food pattern was necessitated due to orders of the High Court and Supreme Court.
“As per the guidelines, we were supposed to supply food grains which are tested and approved by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-registered mahila groups. The Mahila Supplementary Nutrition Production & Training Centres (MSPTC), which are run by self-help women’s groups, could not afford such high standard machines and quality control. Hence, the government, on the orders of courts, asked eligible BIS-registered mahila groups in Karnataka to guide and ensure the quality of the food kits for kids,” he said.
Prakash said the formula approved by the Defence Food Research Lab, Mysuru, is being supplied to kids in Karnataka.
He said, since they received negative feedback on ready-to-cook ‘khichdi’ mix, the government issued fresh orders to supply raw materials to anganwadis as was done earlier.
The WCD secretary said the government intends to provide fortified rice and millets to ensure nutritious food for kids. “A new formula with proteins, folic acid and other nutrition content will be provided at anganwadis within the next month. The MSPTC will prepare these kits,” he said.