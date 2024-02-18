Govt to withdraw ‘poor quality’ khichdi mix sent to anganwadis

“As per the guidelines, we were supposed to supply food grains which are tested and approved by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-registered mahila groups. The Mahila Supplementary Nutrition Production & Training Centres (MSPTC), which are run by self-help women’s groups, could not afford such high standard machines and quality control. Hence, the government, on the orders of courts, asked eligible BIS-registered mahila groups in Karnataka to guide and ensure the quality of the food kits for kids,” he said.