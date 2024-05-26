Activists concerned over revenue dept taking over 70 acres of forest land in Karnataka's Hassan district

Hassan: Environment activists have raised concern over the taking over of 70 acres of wooded area in the elephant corridor near Sakleshpur of Hassan district, earlier classified as forest, by the revenue department.
Following an application over encroachment of the “forest” land, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked the forest department to vacate the encroachers and submit a report on the status.
The forest department, however, submitted that the land in Survey Number 128 of Abbanna village was revenue land given to the social forestry department for raising plantations in 1996. The chief secretary relied on the forest department’s submissions to note that the land belongs to the revenue department. The district administration surveyed the area and issued eviction notices against 14 encroachments based on the chief secretary’s order.
At the same time, the revenue department has taken back the land in the elephant corridor. In an order dated May 3, Hassan Deputy Commissioner C Sathyabhama directed that the RTC be amended to remove the forest department in Column 9 (owner) and replace it with ‘Government grazing land’. However, the order also stated that the RTC Column 11 should reflect the custody given to the social welfare department for raising plantations.
Abbanna village is prone to elephant conflicts and the land in question is the resting area for herds during their seasonal migration. Earlier this month, the NGT ordered the state government to maintain the forest-like characteristics of the land.
Sources in the forest department said the government should make efforts to ensure that the land remains as a forest. “Once it is made into a grazing land, there are chances for land allocation for non-forest activities. The government should declare it a deemed forest to protect the land,” an official said.
