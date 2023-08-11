Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Gruha Lakshmi scheme to be launched on Aug 27

The scheme will be launched at 11,000 places across the state simultaneously.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 20:34 IST

Follow Us

The state government will launch the Gruha Lakshmi scheme on August 27, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a meeting with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and a video conference with DCs and other officials concerned. The scheme will be launched in Belagavi and invitations have been sent to senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

The scheme will be launched at 11,000 places across the state simultaneously.

A nodal officer has been appointed at each panchayat level to coordinate the launch, the minister said.

Earlier the scheme was expected to be launched on August 20.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 August 2023, 20:34 IST)
KarnatakaGruha Lakshmi scheme

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT