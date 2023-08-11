Gruha Lakshmi scheme to be launched on Aug 27

The state government will launch the Gruha Lakshmi scheme on August 27, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said on Thursday.
The decision was taken at a meeting with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and a video conference with DCs and other officials concerned. The scheme will be launched in Belagavi and invitations have been sent to senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.
The scheme will be launched at 11,000 places across the state simultaneously.
A nodal officer has been appointed at each panchayat level to coordinate the launch, the minister said.
Earlier the scheme was expected to be launched on August 20.