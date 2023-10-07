GST compensation: Karnataka raises Rs 2,333 crore due

Gowda said GST compensation dues have should be automatically released.

"The principal accountant-general (PAG) audits our reports and sends a statement on the state's revenue. It is compared against the protected revenue. The shortfall is the compensation that the state should get. It should be automatically released without us having to ask. Our point was that the PAG has already submitted the statement on August 17. The finance minister said if the state's statement has been submitted, then the pending amount must be released immediately," Gowda explained.

In the current fiscal, Karnataka has seen a 20 per cent growth in GST revenues up to September. The state has collected Rs 11,693 crore by September this fiscal compared to Rs 9,760 crore in the same period last year.

On the GST Council's decision to exempt potable alcohol, Gowda said the state government will have to study if this can have any revenue implications.